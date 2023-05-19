I am in this bike race up Mt. Washington in August. I hope I can finish. I will be among the 20 or so oldest folks in this race of 650. (A thought that prompts me to pause a bit.)
The race is a fundraiser for the Tin Mountain Conservation Society in that neck of the woods. My extended family has chipped in to help me with the entrance fee, most of which goes to the conservation group. But it would be great to be able to kick in some extra dollars for their cause. They educate adults and kids about conservation and nature. I see it as inculcating care for this earth.
Feel like getting behind one of the geriatric, AARP, crowd? If you do, you can write a check out for the Tin Mountain Conservation Society and send it to me:
Jon Heydenreich
Trinity Lutheran Church
161 Western Avenue
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
I may be wicked slow, but maybe we can be a nice drop in their bucket.