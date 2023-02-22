Jon Heydenreich

Our financial advisor has put the fear of God in us. We are going to be destitute. “I am a little concerned when you get to be 88 and your wife is 93.”
Well, if we get that far. If we do, we will not be worried about cars – much less two. We do not see ourselves spending a dime on clothes. It is not like we are fashionistas now.
I find it unlikely we will be burning off so many calories that we are going to chow down to keep our energy up. So – there’s that for the grocery bill. I also find it dubious that we drive more than 20 minutes away. We would get lost. So much for gas.
And as for the telephone and TV – well, by then, it will take us forever to find the blasted phone and remote, and then forever to figure out how to use them.
My wife will put the stops to me riding on the lawnmower. So we won’t need that. I will be relegated to using the push gas mower. Summer life will be 32 hours a week of mowing this lawn with that thing. By then, biking will be out and I will not spend a dime on bike stuff.
The advisor is young. We told her to relax. Be mindful of reality.