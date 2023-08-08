Jon Heydenreich

I recall going to Halifax. I followed the map. The map led me to one dead end. The road was closed. Then it led me to another dead end. Another closed road. I should have listened to the directions offered by the person I was visiting, but I figured the map would be okay. It ended up being a long trip, because, of course, I did not need directions.
We are all headed someplace with the time we have. I succumb to the temptation that I know my way.
Be mindful of the power of the ego. A dab of humility can ease the journey. We might avoid the dead ends.