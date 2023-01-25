Jon Heydenreich

Fred was in one of my former churches. If he was at the church, and if I was at my desk, he would stop in. He had views that were enigmatic to me – politics, even religion. I used to lob little questions. His responses had me thinking. I know my questions shook him up. Great conversations.
I had conversations like that with a number of folks, as my church was a smorgasbord of people from libertarian to socialist. We got along and there was mutual respect, and that was intriguing.
I think we had an identity in something greater than ourselves which transcended some of our differences.
Go first. Be open to listening to those with whom you differ. Be the one who can listen and maybe lob a question or two. Anchor yourself in something other than a viewpoint. See the humanity of the people you are with.
Be mindful of who you are and who you might ascribe to be.