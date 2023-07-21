Jon Heydenreich

One week you cannot breathe the air is so bad. The next week it is the flooding. Reminds me of how much I assume. Maybe I become a bit more grateful of the simple things of life.
But in no time the air improves, the roads are fixed and I am back to my old ways and take it all for granted. Whatever is, is never enough.
Seems to me that we get lured into this quest for more and better. We live on the hamster wheel of upgrades – from cars, to houses, to clothing, to food and drink. From Coors Light to the small batch brewery, from Target to Victoria’s Secret.
I think this upgrade cycle is a product of our tendency to compare our selves to others. In most cases it is not even a conscious thing. Some think they “age” out of this, but I suggest it is so much a part of us we do not even realize it. We carve out our place in the culture.
Be mindful, what is, is enough. Maybe I can work on putting down the knife.