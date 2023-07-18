Jon Heydenreich

Before we throw the seeds into a garden, we prepare the soil. Gotta get those rocks out if we want the plants to do well. And if we are serious, we make sure to pull out the weeds so they don’t choke out our plant. Having a garden is a grand idea, but we have to do the work if the garden is to prosper. If we do not do the work — the garden is going nowhere.
We “get” this about gardens. Want to walk in a 4-mile event? Great idea, but if it is going to be a rewarding experience, we need do the training to get ready.
Most of us come up with lots of “great ideas.” Gotta get the rocks out, do the weeding, otherwise that great idea is going nowhere. Be mindful of your self… and the rocks and weeds we all deal with.
I will be at the Works this Thursday around 9 or so. Stop by and say hello.