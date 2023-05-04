Jon Heydenreich

I had a cholesterol issue. The doctor said maybe I go on meds. I have never taken meds so his words hit me like a brick. I guessed age was catching up with me.
He then told me his story. Wicked high cholesterol. Meds brought it down a smidge. Then he read about nutrition and changed his eating. Interestingly, he said that in medical school he had only an hour of education on nutrition.
He did his own research. Now his cholesterol is fine. No meds. I spoke with another much younger doctor in my church. He said, “I speak to my patients about changing nutrition. They do not want to, so I give them a prescription.”
My numbers plummeted when I changed my eating. My doctor gives his take on nutrition to all his patients. Only 5-10 percent of them make the change. Go figure.
I read of people on some meds. Some suffer from debilitating side effects.
Be mindful – sometimes changing our lifestyle can open up a whole new life.