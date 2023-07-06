Jon Heydenreich

Most of us have goals – getting ready for a trip, or a wedding, or a vacation, or a run of some sort. If we are passionate about the goal, it can be motivating.
But what happens if and when we get there? Invariably, there is a let down. I lost a few pounds for a bike race last summer and said that the minute this race is over I am eating a pizza... and cheesecake... and ice cream... I let that get out of hand.
These days I realize that I am blessed that I have the “whatever it takes” to lose weight. I also realize that that cup of “whatever it takes” is not perpetually full. This time around I do not have much desire for that pizza. It is not worth what it costs. Dropping these pounds has been an ordeal. And lots of folks who lose weight put it back on with ease. We go back to the old normal.
Gotta adapt to the new normal. I stopped the alcohol years ago and adapted. I stopped the bad foods and adapted. I stopped smoking and adapted.
Be mindful, we all can adapt. And life is so much more abundant. Never dismiss your potential.