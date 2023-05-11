Jon Heydenreich

Here is a binary description of humanity. You are either a “go along to get along” person or you are “bringing it.”
The “bringing it” people ooze energy. You can feel it. If you are a “go along to get along” person you want to put the brakes on them. You wonder what “ill advised” matter they are up to. You are apt to criticize them. You find all the problems. The inclination is to leave matters as they are – go along. This is a contrast between proactive sorts who create and reactive folks who wait.
“Go along” living is prophylactic, secure, avoid failure, avoid criticism. We love go along people as they are not threatening. They keep life steady. We eat dinner at 6. We have meat and potatoes. Turkey at Thanksgiving. The tree is up by early December. Retirement is to take it easy. Go along.
Some “go along” folks take risks, like wearing white before Memorial Day. Other “go along” people will “ooh and ahh” over this. The “bringing it” folks yawn.
I watched a you tube clip about an 85-year-old doing triathlons. He started in his 50s. He oozes vitality.
Be mindful - wake up. Step back and ask about life. And remember those “go along” folks will do their “go along” thing: criticize, question, find fault. Their favorite expression: “You should have listened to me... told you so.” Don’t get defensive. Don’t argue – that is who they are. Dreams that are dreams.