Jon Heydenreich

George Santos was elected to the House of Representatives from New York. Turns out he lied about his family, his religion, his education, his job history... I guess he is not the only one lying as we read last week.
Anything for power.
The second part of the Santos saga has to do with the reactions to his story. Only a few of his fellow party members have anything negative to say about his lying and misrepresentations. Of course, some of them want his support. They want power. And George will support them.
What counts is power. The Santos saga rips the veil of pretension from the idea that principle matters. I recall a candidate who flip flopped on abortion. Why did he flip flop: a change of mind or the desire for votes and power? His flip was a foretelling of his time in office when power seemed to be all that mattered. Appeals to principle are made only if I think such appeals will keep me in power.
Here is human nature in all its glory. Staring at us. Be mindful of it. Careful, careful when offered a great “deal;” careful, careful when someone has a terrific “plan.”