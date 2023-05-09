Jon Heydenreich

The subtitle for the book is: "How the Science of Gratitude can Make You Happier." The book is by Robert Emmons and called, “Thanks.” I am organizing a discussion group on this book. We will begin Tuesday evening, May 16. We meet at 6 p.m. for a light dinner. We break up at 7:30 p.m. What else you going to do on a Tuesday? The same old, same old? Venture forth. You are invited.
We usually have a few folks from my church as well as a few folks who read this column. It is an engaging evening and it is interesting to get to know people. I cook some kind of pasta and there is a salad.
I anticipate we meet for a few weeks. From the book – “Our minds have these tools that work against the tendency to perceive grace and be grateful... and – the presence of gratitude even in trying times enables us to conclude gratitude is not some ‘happy-ology, or ‘positive thinking... (pages 8, 9).” Read up to page 18 for the first meeting. Let me know if you will be there: jonathanheydenreich6@gmail.com