Jon Heydenreich

During my three months of sitting because of my broken ankle, I convinced myself of the healing benefits of ice cream…. And just about anything with sugar in it. And I wanted to heal quickly.
Having put one foot in these waters it took little for me to decide to jump in. Hello chips. Chips and ice cream replaced my previous affinity for spinach. I gave diet ice cream a thought as well as sugarless ice cream. I gave them a passing thought.
I was pulling a George Santos of deception. I knew it. I did it anyway. I figured one day I would get back to the old normal. What’s a little dalliance on the wild side. “Look what you are going through… you are in pain… give yourself a break.” Oh, those voices.
I am paying the price for such delusionary thinking.
Be mindful of the prices we pay.