Jon Heydenreich

Red says to Andy, “Hope is a dangerous thing” in the movie — The Shawshank Redemption. Mindful living focuses on awareness and the present moment. Where does hope fit in? Is it a dangerous thing or – as Andy says to Red, “Hope is a good thing. Maybe the best of things.”
As I approach the spring and summer I wonder if I do so with hope or whether I drift into it. I call it unconscious living. This is the focus of our upcoming discussion – “Hope is a dangerous thing... ” But you never know where discussion will head.
You are invited — 4 p.m. — on Sunday, March 26, at my church – Trinity Lutheran at 161 Western Ave (Route 9) in Brattleboro. This is similar to the past gatherings we had at Thanksgiving and Christmas. There were 25-35 people at those occasions.
I “hope” for a sharing of perspectives and stories. We can benefit from one another. Bring your voice and spirit. “Hope is a dangerous thing... ”