Jon Heydenreich

Red says to Andy, “Hope is a dangerous thing” in the movie - The Shawshank Redemption. Mindful living focuses on awareness and the present moment. Where does hope fit in? Is it a dangerous thing or is it – as Andy says to Red, “Hope is a good thing. Maybe the best of things.”
As I approach the spring and summer I wonder if I do so with hope or whether I drift one day after another. I call it unconscious living. All this is the focus of our upcoming discussion.
You are invited this moment – 4 p.m. - on Sunday, March 26, at my church – Trinity Lutheran at 161 Western Ave (Route 9) in Brattleboro. This is similar to the past gatherings we had at Thanksgiving and Christmas. There were 25-35 people at those occasions.
I “hope” for a sharing of perspectives and stories. We can benefit from one another. Bring your voice and spirit. “Hope is a dangerous thing.”