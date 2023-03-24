Jon Heydenreich

Readers of this column are invited – 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at my church – Trinity Lutheran at 161 Western Ave (Route 9) in Brattleboro. Our topic is hope. This is similar to the past gatherings we had at Thanksgiving and Christmas. There were 25-35 people at those occasions.
As I approach the spring I wonder if I do so with hope or whether I drift one day after another. I call it unconscious living.
Red says to Andy, “Hope is a dangerous thing” in the movie, "The Shawshank Redemption." Mindful living focuses on awareness and the present moment. Where does hope fit in? Is it a dangerous thing or is it – as Andy says to Red, “A good thing. Maybe the best of things.”
All this is the focus of our discussion.
I “hope” for a sharing of perspectives and stories. We can benefit from one another. Bring your voice and spirit. “Hope is…?”