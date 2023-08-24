Jon Heydenreich

The charity bike ride for the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club is in a few weeks. I am trying to raise money for the club and its work in building up kids for the future. Can you see your way to kick it $5, $10, $20?

I am hoping for 200 people. I write this column as my drop in the bucket for the community (I do not get paid for it) and helping the Boys and Girls Club is another drop. Will you join me?

I see supporting the club as a quiet statement of support for future generations. Hope. Brattleboro is going through a tough time. We have had drug busts, homicides... panhandlers... I have no answer for all this except to build up the youth so as to avoid some of these issues.

Please consider a quiet statement to stand for the future.

You can send a check made out to: The Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club and send to me:

Jon Heydenreich

Trinity Lutheran Church

161 Western Avenue

Brattleboro, Vermont 05301

Thanks! I hope 200 readers will help out.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.