Jon Heydenreich 

I lost 30 pounds last year. Then I broke my ankle and convinced myself that Thrifty Ice cream had healing properties. Four containers a week for 12 weeks adds up. That’s depression.
So back to the weight loss routine.
A lot of people ask me, “How do you lose weight !?? I cannot do it!” It is probably the most frequent query I get.
Well, you can do it. But I am not so sure you want to follow my way.
I have a goal. Without it, it is all Thrifty. Could be a wedding, a reunion, for me an athletic event. Maybe staying on the green side of the grass.
I am obsessive. The books say – weigh yourself once a week, otherwise you get discouraged. The studies of successful people say, weigh yourself every day and deal with the discouragement. The scale keeps me focused… obsessed.
I exercise, but weight loss is a function of input. Exercise only helps.
I embrace discomfort. If I naturally gravitated to where I was, any change will be difficult and that is discomfort. Having that goal helps me endure.
I anticipate temptation. Studies show anticipation helps with self-control. That hyphenated word is my ball of wax. I am less than perfect at it.
I ask for help. My wife does not buy the goodies or she hides them. I do not expect her to go along with my plan.
I eat plant based. Some tuna. No sugar. No alcohol. Limited oil. Dairy is not a plant and some consider dairy to be liquid meat. See the book, “The China Study,” or Esselstyn’s “Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease.” My father died from heart failure.
There is no easy way.
These days, I try to be exceedingly mindful of how I am living.