Jon Heydenreich

In my rehabilitation of my ankle I was given exercises to do.
The pros recover quickly from their injuries. They limp off the field and then they are back in no time. They miss a practice or two and then they are full speed for the game. They are tough. Men.
I figured I could push the therapist’s agenda a bit. I felt good, might as well add a few exercises. I am a man. The pros heal quick, so can I. Be tough.
The pros are in their early 20s, superb athletes with round-the-clock trainers and treatment protocols. And drugs. I am 67. Old. No drugs. No advanced healing techniques. And I am something of a klutz. Pushing the agenda with this exercise routine was not one of my better ideas. You could say it cut me down a few notches on the “I am a man” totem pole.
Be mindful, humility is good for us, at least for me.
Should have listened to the wise one (my wife.) But I am not going to say anything to her. Why go overboard with this humility thing. I am a man.