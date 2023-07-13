Jon Heydenreich

Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.