Jon Heydenreich

The Kardashians perplex me. I see their pictures and I am guessing they must have some kind of following. I do not know why. I read about folks who are influencers. People look at their social media posts and I am guessing folks might buy something they recommend, or wear something akin to what they wear.
I have lots of baseball caps with my team’s name on them. What do you get the old man for Christmas? Another hat. I get this follow-the-crowd thing.
I have decided I am an influencer, despite the fact that I am not active on social media. An influencer with no following! You follow me and you are left to your own devices. My influence: follow you, not them or anyone else.
Be mindful of you.