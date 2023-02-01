Jon Heydenreich

I visited a family whose dog would jump into the SUV and they went to the pond. The owner threw something into the water and the dog jumped in and brought it back, and brought it back, and brought it back. “Come” and it came. “Sit” and it sat. I want such a dog. It will sit at my feet, mosey into the kitchen with me, go with me to the garage, jump into the car, sit in the office. A buddy.
We used to have a dog. She sat on all the chairs, laid down when she felt like it, came when she was in the mood, barked at anything that moved — people, cars, birds, ants. Around here you cannot let a dog out, lest it is smart enough to avoid the porcupines. Periodically, our neighbor (with dumb dog) rips down the road with his quill infested Fido, headed to the vet.
I learned that the “dream” dog had been sent for two months of training at a specialized place in another part of the nation — thousands upon thousands of dollar’s worth of training. That dog was an investment right up there with a decent used car.
There is the dream and then there is the reality. Be mindful of the difference.