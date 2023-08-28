I have been writing this column for over a year and a half. I missed a day when I broke my ankle. Occasionally I get feedback. I guess it can be nice “break” among all the other matters in the paper.
I wonder, at times, if it is worth the effort, what difference it makes in the grand scheme of things. I write as a “volunteer.”
I ask readers to consider supporting my participation in the charity ride for the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club. The club does not turn away any kids because of finances. I see them as trying to build up youth for the future.
I am hoping 200 readers of this column will see fit to provide some support – it is giving of ourselves for the future. It is hope. I have to stand for hope.
Please consider helping out. $5 (that is a coffee and a pastry), $10, $20...
Checks should be made out to: The Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club and sent to :
Jon Heydenreich
Trinity Lutheran Church
161 Western Avenue
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301