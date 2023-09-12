Jon Heydenreich

I am thinking of doing a lot of window shopping downtown. I will go into a few places. Then I may go to the grocery stores and slowly walk the aisles.

The idea is that a few people may see me and I may look familiar. They might wonder – “Where have I seen that guy.” And it may dawn on them – “In the paper. That is the guy who writes that column. Oh, I forgot to send in a donation for the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club charity bike ride.”

Then... Just maybe, they will say – “Hey, I read the column and I have a few dollars to kick in to the cause.”

Maybe that will get me to the 200 contributors goal.

Checks can be made out to the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club:

Trinity Lutheran Church

161 Western Avenue

Brattleboro, Vermont 05301

Or maybe you see me someplace

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.