Jon Heydenreich

We used to live in a church-provided home. The church hired Kenny to do some work on the front door frame.

I have never seen anyone work so slowly. It was a contract job so there was nothing in it for him by taking his time. He was a kind-hearted soul, who always had time to talk.

Kenny died of a heart attack – somewhere in his 70s. I was perplexed as you would think someone so relaxed would not have a heart attack, which I associated with a stressful pace of life.

But why should Kenny hurry? His work was precise and diligent. Hurrying would have saved him a few days. Maybe. My reaction at the time says more about my state of mind.

Kenny did that work 49 years ago, almost half a century. I remember him when I get myself into a tizzy. I have known and forgotten thousands of people in those 49 years. Not Kenny.

Be mindful of who we are impressed by, and the impression we leave.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.