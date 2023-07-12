Jon Heydenreich

We used to live in a church-provided home. The church hired Kenny to do some work on the front door frame.
I have never seen anyone work so slowly. It was a contract job so there was nothing in it for him by taking his time. He was a kind-hearted soul, who always had time to talk.
Kenny died of a heart attack – somewhere in his 70s. I was perplexed as you would think someone so relaxed would not have a heart attack, which I associated with a stressful pace of life.
But why should Kenny hurry? His work was precise and diligent. Hurrying would have saved him a few days. Maybe. My reaction at the time says more about my state of mind.
Kenny did that work 49 years ago, almost half a century. I remember him when I get myself into a tizzy. I have known and forgotten thousands of people in those 49 years. Not Kenny.
Be mindful of who we are impressed by, and the impression we leave.