Jon Heydenreich

A few years ago was our first winter in this house. We killed 40 ladybugs a day. I figured we lived in the headquarters for these critters. Nothing for a few years and now they are back. The difference today is that we do not mind. We went from surprise, anger about it, to acceptance and adapt.
It is like mud season. We did not realize there was such a thing when we moved in. We live 2 miles down a dirt road. Surprise, anger, acceptance, adapt. We traded in a car for an old Jeep.
I am amazed at how easily we fight reality, whether it is the bugs or the mud. All that upset and anger over something we can do little about. See such truth, accept. Make a few tweaks and go on.
A lot of energy gets wasted on useless upset.
Be aware, be aware. Save your life.
I am at The Works at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Stop by and say “hi.”