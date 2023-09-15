The idea behind getting 200 contributors for my participation in the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club charity Bike Ride is to get widespread community support for a group of folks seeking to do good work for our families. Any size contribution is great – the idea is widespread support.
My goal was 200 contributors. Who knows how many people read this column? I am beginning to wonder. Maybe only a few read it.
So this is my “last call.” I need to get the checks to the folks at the club for the ride is around the corner. If you are like me and a procrastinating, last minute soul, please consider writing a check out to the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club and sending it to:
Jon Heydenreich
Trinity Lutheran Church
161 Western Avenue
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301.
Thanks for your consideration.