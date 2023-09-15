Jon Heydenreich

Jon Heydenreich
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The idea behind getting 200 contributors for my participation in the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club charity Bike Ride is to get widespread community support for a group of folks seeking to do good work for our families. Any size contribution is great – the idea is widespread support.

My goal was 200 contributors. Who knows how many people read this column? I am beginning to wonder. Maybe only a few read it.

So this is my “last call.” I need to get the checks to the folks at the club for the ride is around the corner. If you are like me and a procrastinating, last minute soul, please consider writing a check out to the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club and sending it to:

Jon Heydenreich

Trinity Lutheran Church

161 Western Avenue

Brattleboro, Vermont 05301.

Thanks for your consideration.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.