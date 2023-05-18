Jon Heydenreich

I hate these expressions: “When you get lemons, make lemonade.” Or, “If the door is closed, look for the open window.” Makes me want to bash my head against the door. So cliché.
The expressions can be well intentioned but also dismissive of what someone is going through. In essence, “I do not have time for this — make lemonade, look for the window.”
We say this kind of thing all the time: “You are in my thoughts and prayers.” That can be well intentioned or another one of those dismissive sayings. We do not know what else to say and it sounds good.
We really do not like sitting with someone in those circumstances, when maybe shutting up and sitting is the most loving or compassionate thing to do. But it asks so much of us. It asks us to sit in the helplessness of the human condition. And it reminds us, at some level, of the fragility of our own lives.
Many times, there is no “solution,” no “making it go away.”
Be aware. Be ... in the stillness of truth.