Jon Heydenreich

I am going to hang out at the Works (in beautiful downtown Brattleboro) Thursday and Friday mornings (tomorrow and the next day) around 9 or 9:15 a.m. or so. I am going to have just a coffee because I am on this eating plan of mine. Stop by, say ‘hi’ – I will be off to the side someplace, about as innocuous as I can be. Have a seat, would love to chat a bit and lend an ear.
Be mindful – sometimes our day gets a lift when we make those connections. 9:15 - old looking, elderly guy who looks lost, hair kind of messy unless I remember to comb it, eyes watering when anyone walks by with a cookie or sweet of any kind, black sweater, coffee. The Works.