Jon Heydenreich

When we first moved in, our neighbor asked us if we were going to let the grass grow and enjoy the flowers. I did not know what she was talking about. The grass grows and you cut it. And that is what I did. For some mysterious reason the next year I was late, and when I looked at what was growing, I noticed buds. I let it go. We ended up with a field of flowers. Who knew? Well, the neighbor.
Our garden has lots of stuff growing. I have no clue what it is. I know some are weeds, some are flowers. I used to guess — looks like a weed, pull it. These days I am letting it go.
I call it a spirituality of acceptance. Seek to control less, and to accept more. When we want to be in charge and determine how everything turns out and are convinced our ideas are the best — it is difficult to practice acceptance.
Then we miss the flowers. Maybe the neighbor is onto something. And I thought I knew. Be mindful, many times we know less than we think.