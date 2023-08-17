Jon Heydenreich

The leading causes of death are rooted in our behavior – some cancers, blood pressure, heart issues, diabetes... and this behavior is often celebrated. We see ads and articles which encourage us to live an unhealthy lifestyle which will limit, in all likelihood, the quality and quantity of our days. Restaurants beckon us to dine, companies beckon us to eat and drink. We celebrate leisure.
And if you buck the trend, you are the oddball.
Be mindful. Be odd. You will live longer and better. Sadly, the number of people who chose that path is small. But when you run into one, you will know it.