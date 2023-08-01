Jon Heydenreich

If we think we can make it, then we have a shot. The problem is that we can give up on ourselves. It has to do with our beliefs. Do we have such beliefs, such confidence, or have we given up...
Maybe it is the way we were raised, or the people we associate with – whatever the case, we can embrace these attitudes which become our limiters. We limit our selves.
I stumbled across a Facebook group for cyclists over the age of 70. What a boost! You can! Go, go, go... on the other hand, there are folks who have stopped, embraced a different lifestyle, and they tickle those self-doubts. And when the doubts creep in, confidence erodes and all that becomes one more hurdle to overcome.
Confidence in you and your potential matters. Be mindful of building it.