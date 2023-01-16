Jon Heydenreich

The TV or the internet occupy time and are mildly entertaining. Nothing, per se, wrong with them. I suspect it is the “go to” option for many of us.
It takes effort to make a phone call, send a note, stop in to visit a neighbor, meet someone for coffee. It takes even more energy to have someone over for dinner.
Many of us feel like we are too tired or too busy. I will reframe those excuses for myself: I am lazy.
And that laziness drains me of life. When I do those little things they enrich my day. I recall my wife groaning about having someone for dinner, but afterwards saying what a marvelous time we had.
I try to be mindful of my tendencies, so as to give myself a good kick in the rear to get going. This time of year, that is especially apropos.