Jon Heydenreich

I was going to write about the Martha in the Bible. She was upset over having to do all the work by herself. Jesus told her to take a breath and relax. Not that Martha. I am thinking Martha Stewart, now of Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition fame.
First off, I did not know Sports Illustrated still existed... so I am thinking this is a marketing ploy to gain attention. Martha is 81 and maybe a few years older than their past swimsuit models. Makes me wonder who they are marketing their magazine to.
Anyway, I have read comments about this: “She has had a lot of ‘work’ done to look as she does... Look what money can do for you...” One woman wrote she felt ‘gut-punched’ seeing Martha because she did not look anything like Martha does.
I see this as a rehab story. We love rehab, 'turn your life around' sagas. Martha spent 5 months in prison for conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to federal authorities. From prison to Sports Illustrated!
I am not so sure this is a morality tale though.
Be mindful of your values.