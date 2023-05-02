Jon Heydenreich

Someone said they were looking forward to progress reports as I prepare for this bike race up Mt. Washington. The engine room is motivation and sometimes the engine runs rough. I dropped 19-21 of my goal of 34 pounds, about a pound and a half a week. No longer overweight. On schedule. Would love pizza. Maybe a cookie. Picking up a 15 pound dumbbell I was stunned to think I had been carrying that around all day.
The weight thing I pray about. “O Lord, inspire in me the willpower to deal with the temptations.” Helps with focus.
Every morning I grapple with the day’s training. Am I good to go, tired or lazy?
This morning I went to my old town’s newspaper and read the obituaries. Lots of folks are gone who were my age. Many were much younger. Some of them, by the pictures, may have “let themselves go.” Such is life. Leaves me wondering how many would love to be in my shoes. Full stop.
Be mindful – gratefulness can be a great motivator. Go, go when you can. One day, we do not have that choice.