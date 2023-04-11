Jon Heydenreich

I created my own dance. It is called the lurch around. Actually, my wife named it. Most of us dance in our own way. The dance card refers to the ancient of days when folks filled out a card as to who they would dance with at a big event. Let’s apply it to everyone.
What is on your dance card for peace and joy? The dance card is our “script” to a measure of the goodness of life. Just as we prefer different music, each card is unique.
I am inviting you to a discussion of the dance card. How do you seek peace? Where is your joy? If I learn about your card, I might tweak mine, that the big event be more fulfilling. And, by the way, this is the real life dance card – not what we think it should be. Big difference.
Trinity Lutheran, 161 Western Avenue (Route 9) Brattleboro, Sunday, April 23, at 4 p.m. This is a community discussion. Bring your spirit, your stories... and a dollop of openness to others. I will give you a card to fill out.
I am at The Works this Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Stop by and say “Hi.”