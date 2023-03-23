Jon Heydenreich

My issue with church is that we become so cognitively oriented. What do you believe? Doctrine, dogma, or some minutiae of belief – all these efforts to distinguish ourselves as having the real “truth.”
Can we think of church/religion/spirituality in terms of lifestyle?
Take care of the gift we have – life. Be a drop in the bucket for others, because a drop is about the most we can be, and that is no small thing. Live with eyes wide open to see the presence of the sacred all around us.
How much attention do we give to how we care for our life; whether we move; getting rest as spirituality; treating people kindly when, typically, there are insiders and outsiders. Stewardship in most churches, despite all efforts to sell it differently – is money.
I think stewardship is how we live.
Be mindful of the gift. How will I unwrap this gift?
I am at The Works Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. I have had some meaningful moments with folks. Stop by and say “hi.”