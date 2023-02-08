Jon Heydenreich

I used to row a single scull on the Connecticut River. Was in a lot of races, too. I would take it out when the water was smooth, early in the morning or late in the afternoon after the winds subsided.

I remember the serenity of the boat dancing over the still water. The misty air. The clear moon overhead. Peace.

I do not row any longer. You need a boat, a place to launch it, etc.

As we get on in life we can lose a lot, things that used to be so meaningful, so central to us: sports, hobbies, friends, children grow up. Heck, folks have fond memories of old Brattleboro.

We can lament. And that lament is important.

And today - perhaps we live what we will remember tomorrow.

Lament, but don’t get stuck there.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.