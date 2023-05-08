Jon Heydenreich

One of the mistakes I made in life is that I hung around with the wrong crowd. I did not select my “friends” wisely. All the things my parents said were right – “find nice friends.”
If only I had friends who would take me on their yachts, or pay for the education of extended family, or fly me and my wife around, or help out my mom with her condo after she retired. If only... No, my friends might spring for a coffee.
And I have to confess, in order to keep that latte train flowing I did go along with them, agreeing with their views, complimenting them, you name it. Love me those free coffees. Now, some folks can compartmentalize. Like my wife and I can have completely different views on stuff and still get along just duckily. We just will not talk about it. If I had those yacht sharing friends, I can assure you it would not have affected me one lick. Nope.
Frankly, I would have kept it a secret. Why would you need to know, as if I would be affected by them! Heaven forbid! I would just assume you would have the utmost confidence in me – heck – this is what friends do! They share – you know - coffees, yachts... And don’t you dare call me arrogant. I am very proud of my humility.
Lots of folks want to deny the reality of sin and arrogance. We are all “good,” except for “them.” Come on – you gonna call me out over a free coffee? Get real. Study history for a few minutes. Sin and arrogance are real. Be mindful of reality.