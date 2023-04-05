Jon Heydenreich

I went to the physical therapist to rehab my broken ankle and torn tendon. Had been on crutches for 3 months.
Last visit she was concerned. I was a bit limited, my foot is partially numb. It turns colors. She said this could be, x, or y, or z ... I should go back to the doctor.
I stared at her — “What is the doctor going to do? Operate on a nerve or a blood vessel for what amounts to be something relatively minor. No way. It is not like I am a teenager. I will be good.”
Silence.
Be mindful, some things we are stuck with. Accept. Adapt. Go on. Only thing that has changed is that we may not go as far. But go as far as you can.