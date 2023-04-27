Jon Heydenreich

I am getting ready for this bike race and changing my nutrition, training, etc. I am picky about eating. I make my own meals as I am not going to impose my “stuff” on my wife. Most of my training is inside so she has to put up with that.
My wife is not given to my plant-based eating. Does not agree with her. She also has sweet tooth. She has aches and pains which are limiters for exercise.
I have learned – say nothing, see nothing, ask nothing. My only request is that she hides the temptations.
She is also losing some pounds.
Be mindful — we never know the effect we might have on others.