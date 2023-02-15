Jon Heydenreich

We are a little tight on cash this year so we are cutting back. No flowers. Instead we will throw out some seeds and bank on the seeds dropped from last year’s flowers.
I was a little sad about this. We had nice hanging plants, potted plants and they all kind of fit. We filled the empty spaces in the garden. We designed the whole package. It was about as planned as we ever get.
Now, this year, who knows what happens. Depending on these seeds is a bit dicey. We had trouble maintaining the healthy plants we bought last summer.
Receive the day, no expectations, no set vision and savor what is presented.
Adventure takes place when matters don’t go according to plan. So if there is no plan, every day can be an adventure.