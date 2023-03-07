Jon Heydenreich 

Anxiety is rooted in our concern for the future. Remorse is rooted in our views of the past. Peace is in the present. Can we release the future and the past to be present? That is one aspect of meditation, to be present in the peace that is. It is a letting go of time (future and past). This is what Jesus was teaching – “Give us this day our daily bread.” The repeated emphasis here is on this day, this moment.
An effortful run, swim, walk or hike can root us where we are. Our consciousness of future and past fades. We are more fully present where we are. The “jumping around mind” settles down.
The same experience can be had in play. Children can be absorbed in the present and time does not exist. Same thing when we are in love.
