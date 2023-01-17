Jon Heydenreich

I knew someone who was always going, doing, planning. If she had a week-end that was “open” she would be beside herself. There was a good part to this. The family did a lot. And that is good if you are into doing a lot. Not good if you want to pause.
But she could not stop. I admired her limitless energy, although she could snap when she was too drained. But even that draining did not happen often.
I wondered though whether she was running into a vision, or, whether she was running away from her self. We each have our distractions.
Be mindful of the benefits of contemplation. We may not rejoice for what we find, but the finding may be a blessing.