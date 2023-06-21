Jon Heydenreich

I thought I was in heaven. Wow – this Nutella stuff is wonderful. I am not certain why I bought it, but I did. For weeks now I have been on this kick to drop weight for the bike race in August. I will not make it unless I drop some pounds.
No sugar, no meat save tuna, no fat... lost 27 since mid-January. Then the Nutella.
I could not stop eating it. Went from the small jar to the pint size. Then I looked at the ingredients, which, conveniently, I had ignored. This stuff is all sugar. No wonder I loved it.
A lapse. A loss of focus. And I am thankful for it. It impressed upon me how easy it is to fall off the wagon. I have an insatiable attraction to sugar.
Breakdowns can leave us depressed, ready to give up, or we learn from them.
Be mindful of what we can learn. It can help us along the way.