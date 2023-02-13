Jon Heydenreich

“Don’t go out in the snow! You’re gonna fall and hurt yourself.”
“Ok.”
“I’ll go in the cellar for your coat. I don’t want you to fall on those steps…”
“Ok.”
“What do you need from the garage? I’ll get it. I don’t want you walking in the dark. You’ll fall.”
“Ok.”
“Don’t you dare go upstairs. Last thing I need is you falling.”
‘Ok.”
You know, I fell once. Once. I was hobbling on crutches. Once. And now this has become the refrain of my day. It is the CD player with one song set to shuffle. Initially, I was angry. But no longer.
I see my wife as having an affair with worry, divorcing me for her new suitor – anxiety. I try to be mindful of their courtship. So I listen and say “Ok.”
And then I keep going.