Jon Heydenreich

We discussed hope last evening. I had invited readers of this column to attend and I hoped that more people might come – and there is the issue. Our hopes can set us up for disappointment. That disappointment can blind us to the good that is. The evening left everyone with much to ponder. Good stuff.
To live mindfully is to live aware. We see truth and truth can be disappointing. But are we aware of the good? How do I see?
Another aspect of hope deals with the transition between a passive – word only hope, and a hope that permeates our being. It is the difference between hoping to have a healthy year and having a deep-seated hope that moves us to tend to nutrition, exercise, rest, etc. It is simple to speak the words, hard to live them. What is it that keeps us from a deep-seated hope - Inertia? Distractions? Fears? Lack of support?
Living with a hope that permeates our lives takes work. Hope can be dangerous if it pushes us to the point of obsession. The reality, however, is that many live with a more passive hope than we might want to acknowledge.
Be mindful of hope. Turn it into a life enhancing force.