Jon Heydenreich

A favorite story likens our lives to being on a bus trip.
We take our seats and jockey for position.
If I start off in the coach seat, I notice that others have nicer reclining seats, or seats with fold-out trays, cup holders, television screens.
Some seats are a bit more plush. Many have better locations.
Life is trying to get a more comfortable seat or a better place on the bus.
I rarely lose sight of where I am sitting.
Meanwhile, outside there is the scenery — mountains, meadows, flowers, changing skies, trees ... and I never see it.
The blinds on the bus might as well be pulled down.
Be mindful of the scenery. There is beauty and peace to be experienced.
I plan to be at The Works – around 8:30 a.m. — Thursdays and Fridays — be great to talk. I sit by the back door.