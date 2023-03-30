Jon Heydenreich

Jon Heydenreich
A favorite story likens our lives to being on a bus trip.

We take our seats and jockey for position.

If I start off in the coach seat, I notice that others have nicer reclining seats, or seats with fold-out trays, cup holders, television screens.

Some seats are a bit more plush. Many have better locations.

Life is trying to get a more comfortable seat or a better place on the bus.

I rarely lose sight of where I am sitting.

Meanwhile, outside there is the scenery — mountains, meadows, flowers, changing skies, trees ... and I never see it.

The blinds on the bus might as well be pulled down.

Be mindful of the scenery. There is beauty and peace to be experienced.

I plan to be at The Works – around 8:30 a.m. — Thursdays and Fridays — be great to talk. I sit by the back door.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.