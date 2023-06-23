Jon Heydenreich

Everyday someone passes me. Every day. I drive Route 119 between Winchester and Brattleboro. I drive at the speed limit. It makes no rational sense to pass me. There are stop lights where I, typically, “catch up.” A person might save a minute. Maybe.
But busy mind takes over.
I used to get angry but thought that maybe someone had to get home to rescue relatives from a burning house, or someone was in labor and had to get to the hospital. These days I say “oh well,” and feel kind of sad.
We struggle to drive. Just drive. We drive and eat, drive and mess with the car screen, drive and on the phone. It mirrors the way we live. Our minds are always going. Peaceful is uncomfortable. I think this translates into hurried driving. Busy mind overrides reason.
Be mindful of normal.