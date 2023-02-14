Jon Heydenreich

Friends came to visit us and — for a treat — insisted they take us out to dinner. My wife and I last went out to dinner when my sister took us out, three years ago. We went to a local place which is known for the atmosphere overlooking the river.
There is a decent view. The food was decent. I ate what I normally eat at home and what we make at home is actually better. But there is that view.
We have a nice view at our home. I have to say it is much more enchanting than that at the restaurant.
We are conditioned, programmed. When I was a kid my family did not have the money to go out. Going out was a huge treat, a big deal. And that is the brick in the foundation of conditioning. “Going out” is special.
When I release the conditioning I can see that what we have is much more of a “treat” than any going out. Would that I have eyes to see.
Be free. Live aware. Release the conditioning. If our friends come again, we are not going anywhere.