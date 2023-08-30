Jon Heydenreich

I have to believe that the readers of this column think that the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club does good work for our youth. I also have to believe most folks can spare $5 for the organization and like the idea of giving the folks at the Club a morale boost. After all, $5 is but a coffee and pastry.
So why is it that I am short of my hope for 200 contributions for the charity ride for the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club?
Inertia.
“That is a great idea. I like what the Club is doing. I want to help the cause, but I have to find the checkbook, an envelope and a stamp... Next article in the paper...”
Finding the checkbook and envelope might take 5 minutes. But inertia can keep us in place.
Be mindful. Overcome the inertia. I am hoping for 200 inertia defiers.