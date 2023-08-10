Jon Heydenreich

Our son is raising a severely autistic child. I do not know how he manages. Each day, each evening, each night - is an adventure. Exhausting.
My way of helping is to paint houses with him. I do what I can. He does not have much. Welcome to my retirement!
I like painting. But I cannot concentrate on the painting and talk. I do not like listening to music either. I was perturbed when a neighbor tuned into a radio station. But after a time, I did not hear it. When I paint, I paint, absorbed by the silence.
We like seeing a completed job. We find it meaningful.
I believe there is a saying – we experience life as we are, not as life is.
Be mindful of how you are.